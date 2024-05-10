Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,126,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,913,000 after acquiring an additional 134,072 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.65. 2,104,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

