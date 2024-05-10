Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.69

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 1023884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

