Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 321,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 183,739 shares.The stock last traded at $263.11 and had previously closed at $262.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.04. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

