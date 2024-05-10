Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stake Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $174,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

