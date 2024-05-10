Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.78% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $35,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,259. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.98 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its 200 day moving average is $173.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

