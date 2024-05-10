Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,318. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.