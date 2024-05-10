Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 27,336 shares.The stock last traded at $231.76 and had previously closed at $231.29.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

