Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 27,336 shares.The stock last traded at $231.76 and had previously closed at $231.29.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
