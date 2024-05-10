Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,330.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 107,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.66. 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,247. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

