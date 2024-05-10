Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.84. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,347 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

