Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$185.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.9 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. 171,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,791. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.