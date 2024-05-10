Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Announces Earnings Results

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,560. The firm has a market cap of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $40.58.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTYX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.