Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

VERA traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 947,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,771. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $50.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

