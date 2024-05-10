Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.50. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 10,412 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Veradigm Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

