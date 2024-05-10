Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

