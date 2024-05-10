Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $695.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

