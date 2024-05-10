Vertex’s (VERX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Vertex has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.30, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $46,716,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,616.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,161,048 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,678 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

