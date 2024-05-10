VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) vs. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Financial Survey

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.18, indicating that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VIA optronics and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.25%.

This table compares VIA optronics and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology -10.73% -30.58% -6.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million N/A N/A SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.10 -$30.76 million ($0.67) -9.93

VIA optronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats VIA optronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

