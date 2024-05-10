Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Down to $52.25

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.25, but opened at $50.94. Victory Capital shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 192,267 shares changing hands.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,661,000 after buying an additional 527,190 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

