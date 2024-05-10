Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,093. The firm has a market cap of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

