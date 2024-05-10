Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $135.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Shares of VC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.08. 100,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $159.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

