VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.