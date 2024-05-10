Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE VOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. 133,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,512. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vor Biopharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Vor Biopharma worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

