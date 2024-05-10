Vox Royalty Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -200.0%.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 171,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.85. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vox Royalty will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

