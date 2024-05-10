WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -0.10. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 23.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

