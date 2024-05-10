Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

NYSE WRBY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,195.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after acquiring an additional 378,781 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 149.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

