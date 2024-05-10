Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Issues Earnings Results

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 25,470,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,664,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

