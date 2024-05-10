Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,128,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,593,309. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,007,000 after buying an additional 2,356,665 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

