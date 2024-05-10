Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of WMG traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
