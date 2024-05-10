Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $211.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

