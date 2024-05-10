Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $6,664,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000.

VTWV stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $809.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

