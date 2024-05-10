Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average is $196.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

