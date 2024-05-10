Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

