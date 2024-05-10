Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

