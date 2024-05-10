Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $4,020,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $470.18. 34,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

