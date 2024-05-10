Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 895,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

