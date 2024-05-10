Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,691 shares of company stock worth $70,856,898. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $241.87. The company had a trading volume of 237,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,573. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.67 and a 200-day moving average of $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.