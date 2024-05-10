Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 126,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.32. 92,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,253. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

