Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after buying an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,356,000 after buying an additional 604,652 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,972,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.60. 15,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

