Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,939,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 737,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 198,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,575. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

