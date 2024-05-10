Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $122.52. 258,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,532. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

