Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after buying an additional 425,392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 353,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,614. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $582.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

