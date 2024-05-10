Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 101,324 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

