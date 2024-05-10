Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,693. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.