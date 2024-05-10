Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE YUM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $137.88. 53,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,120 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

