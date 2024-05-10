Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. 8,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

