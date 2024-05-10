Wedbush Cuts Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $50.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $42.49 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 163,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 352,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

