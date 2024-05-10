Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

