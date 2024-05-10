Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.55. 229,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

