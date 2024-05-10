Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $153.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Get Allstate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.44. The stock had a trading volume of 421,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 614,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after purchasing an additional 242,943 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Allstate by 20.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.