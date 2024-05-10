Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $27.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. 316,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,637. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $3,830,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 130,047 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

